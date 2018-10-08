Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) arrested a suspected ISI agent from a research wing of BrahMos missile centre in Nagpur, Maharashtra, on Monday. The suspect has been identified as Nishant Agrawal. As per reports, Nishant is an employee of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and he had access to sensitive information on the medium-range ramjet supersonic cruise missile.

Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) arrested a suspected ISI agent from a research wing of BrahMos missile centre in Nagpur, Maharashtra, on Monday. The suspect has been identified as Nishant Agrawal. As per reports, Nishant is an employee of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and he had access to sensitive information on the medium-range ramjet supersonic cruise missile.

The investigative agencies are trying to ascertain the details that he might have shared with Pakistan’s ISI.

The arrest has come in the backdrop of Uttar Pradesh ATS arresting a BSF jawan, Achutanand Misra, from Noida after he shared vital information about the paramilitary force with Pakistan ISI agents.

Misra was honey-trapped into sharing information about unit operational details, police academy and training centre by a woman who claimed to be a defence reporter.

Currently, India is developing an enhanced range version of the BrahMos with Russia and it has sent ripples in Pakistan and China. Keeping in view the successful flight-test of its precision strike BrahMos weapon, Pakistan has purchased a high-tech missile tracking system from China.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More