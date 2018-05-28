Hitting back at India over Gilgit-Baltistan row, Pakistan on Monday refused to acknowledge New Delhi’s latest warning and said that India should vacate the region it unlawfully occupies. The statement from Islamabad came after Indian External ministry ordered Pakistan to vacate all areas under its illegal occupation. India has also summoned Pakistan's Deputy High Commissioner Syed Haider Shah for the second time in a week to pass an order to integrate Gilgit-Baltistan into the federal structure of Pakistan.

Just a few hours after India summoned Pakistan’s Deputy High Commissioner Syed Haider Shah for passing an order to integrate Gilgit-Baltistan into the federal structure of Pakistan, Islamabad on Monday said India must vacate the unlawful occupation of Indian-Held Kashmir (IHK). Speaking to media, the spokesman for the Foreign Office, Dr Muhammad Faisal said, “Instead of lodging protest on Gilgit-Baltistan Order 2018, New Delhi should end the unlawful occupation of the IHK.” Notably, New Delhi had earlier stated that the region is already a part of IHK and that the occupied valley also belonged to the country.

India alleged that the entire state of Jammu & Kashmir was an integral part of India and Islamabad had no legal basis for its actions. “Any action to alter the status of any part of the territory under the forcible and illegal occupation of Pakistan has no legal basis whatsoever and is completely unacceptable. Instead of seeking to alter the status of the occupied territories, Pakistan should immediately vacate all areas under its illegal occupation,” the Indian Ministry of External Affairs said.

Reportedly, on May 21, Pakistan cabinet passed an order stating Gilgit-Baltistan would enjoy the same rights as the other four provinces. “It (Cabinet) was also informed that with the devolution of greater administrative and financial powers to the government of Gilgit-Baltistan, all the rights will be available to the citizens in Gilgit-Baltistan as available to the people in other provinces of Pakistan,” said an official statement.

Notably, Gilgit-Baltistan is treated as a separate geographical entity by Pakistan. Balochistan, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab and Sindh are four provinces of Pakistan.

On a closer look, this is not the first time that Pakistan’s deputy envoy has been summoned by India. Recently, Shah was also summoned over the killing of a 7-month-old infant during the unprovoked ceasefire violations by Pakistani forces in Bhimber sector of Jammu and Kashmir.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App