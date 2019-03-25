Pakistan: On March 24, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj in a tweet said she had sought a report on the issue from Indian High Commissioner in Pakistan. It triggered a verbal spat between Sushma Swaraj and Pakistan Information Minister Choudhary Fawad Hussain on Twitter.

Two Hindu minor girls who were allegedly abducted and forcibly married after being converted to Islam in Pakistan’s Sindh province have been traced to Islamabad. The news has been confirmed by PTI leader Ramesh Kunwar Vankwani. The two girls, identified as 13-year-old Raveena and 15-year-old Reena, were allegedly kidnapped by a group of men from their residence in Sindh’s Ghotki district on the eve of Holi.

Meanwhile, police have arrested a man from Khanpur, who is suspected to have assisted in solemnising the wedding of two Pakistani Hindu minor girls.

On March 24, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj in a tweet said she had sought a report on the issue from Indian High Commissioner in Pakistan. It triggered a verbal spat between Sushma Swaraj and Pakistan Information Minister Choudhary Fawad Hussain on Twitter.

Mr.Minister @fawadchaudhry – I only asked for a report from Indian High Commissioner in Islamabad about the kidnapping and forced conversion of two minor Hindu girls to Islam. This was enough to make you jittery. This only shows your guilty conscience. @IndiainPakistan — Chowkidar Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) March 24, 2019

In a series of tweets, Fawad Hussain said it is an internal issue of Pakistan and minorities in Imran Khan’s Naya Pakistan enjoy equal rights.

Madam Minister I am happy that in the Indian administration we have people who care for minority rights in other countries. I sincerely hope that your conscience will allow you to stand up for minorities at home as well. Gujarat and Jammu must weigh heavily on your soul. https://t.co/7D0vMiUI42 — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) March 24, 2019

He further advised the Indian Minister to stand up for minorities in India and said that it is not Modi’s India where minorities are subjugated.

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has also ordered the Sindh and Punjab governments to work together to rescue the two minor Hindu girls. Meanwhile, the girls’ parents have knocked on the door of a court in Bahawalpur seeking protection.

The Hindu community has staged several protests in Ghotki district, following which the police registered FIR against the accused. Hindus comprise nearly 2 per cent of Pakistan’s population and the majority of them are settled Sindh province.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More