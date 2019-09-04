After a series of diplomatic and bilateral tie suspensions, Pakistan has lifted the ban on imports of life-saving drugs from India due to acute shortage of medicines in its local market.

Pakistan on Monday lifted the ban on medicine imports from India and allowed the import of life-saving medicines amid escalating tensions between the two countries following the abrogation of Jammu and Kashmir’s special status under Article 370. Islamabad, on August 10 had formally suspended all kinds of imports and exports with New Delhi.

The recent move by Pakistan has been taken to avoid the shortage of life-saving drugs in the country. Though the ban will continue for therapeutic products regulated by the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan.

Pakistan Health Minister Zafar Mirza said the exemption of ban was made keeping public interest in view and to have sufficient supply of medicines. The ban was lifted in the purview of acute shortage of medicines, as a large chunk of its medicines and raw materials are imported from India, reported Dawn.

Other than the shortage of medicines, what are the other reasons that Pakistan had to lift the ban?

More than 50 per cent of its medicines and raw material is imported from India and China. Pakistan pharmaceuticals are highly dependent on India as well as China to produce medicines, hence its trade ban severely affected its medicinal sector.

The trade ban hit the local market severely, especially the pharmaceutical market that imported $36 million (Dh132.2 million) anti-rabies and antivenin vaccines from ‌India

Medicines imported from MNCs were at least 10 times expensive than the ones from India. A survey revealed that a strip of 10 Zantac tablets imported from MNCs would cost Pakistan Rs 90 as compared to India’s Rs 14.

Had the ban continued, there would have been an increase in smuggling of medicines and revenue losses vis-a-vis import duties that would have costed the national exchequer, reported Dawn.

The Employers’ Federation of Pakistan (EFP) also feared that sudden suspension of bilateral ties with India without any prior guidelines would hamper the pharmaceutical manufacturers and lead to medicine shortage.

An official from Pakistan health department underlined that the Indian medicines were available at reasonable rates and the ban would lead to a price hike if the government didn’t make an alternative arrangement

Pakistan, on August 10 had severed diplomatic and bilateral ties with India following the abrogation of Jammu and Kashmir special status under Article 370. It started with the suspension of train and bus services followed by cross-border trade.

Prior to the lifting of ban on life-saving drugs, Pakistan had resumed LoC bus service that was suspended as part of Islamabad’s move to cut diplomatic ties with India.

