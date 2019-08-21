Pakistan Human Rights minister sent a letter to the United Nations, requesting to dismiss Priyanka Chopra as goodwill ambassador. Pakistan minister said in the statement that the actress openly encouraged the Indian government's move of scrapping Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir which goes against the principles of peace and goodwill.

Mazari wrote in the letter that the actress openly endorsed the decision of Narendra Modi government on Kashmir and also encouraged the nuclear threat given by Indian Defence Minister. She added, Chopra’s openly praising Indian government’s decision goes completely against the basic principles of peace and goodwill that the actress should represent as the United Nations goodwill ambassador for peace.

However, just a few days ago Priyanka came to light when a Pakistani woman named Ayesha Malik called her hypocrite at the BeautyCon Event in Los Angeles. Ayesha slammed Priyanka and called her hypocrite during the event for lauding the Indian Army back in February when Chopra took to Twitter hailing the Indian Army after Balakot Air Strikes. Priyanka praised the move and wrote, Jai Hind.

Ayesha questioned the actress’s role as UN Goodwill ambassador as she congratulated the Indian Air Force after Balakot air strike in Pakistan

Priyanka responded that she does not support the war but she is patriotic. The actress advised Ayesha not to yell and also said sorry to people if she hurt their sentiments who have loved her.

