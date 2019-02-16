When searched for Best toilet papers in the world, Google images are returning images of Pakistan's national flag. Following the dastardly Pulwama terror attack, people across India are showcasing their outrage against Pakistan for sponsoring the terror groups. 40 CRPF jawans lost their lives when an explosive-laden SUV rammed into a CRPF convoy of 78 vehicles carrying more than 2500 soldiers.

Google and its weird trends are not something new for netizens. Every day we all come across new trends that keep doing the rounds on several social media platforms. Recently, a Google search asking ‘Best toilet paper in the world’ is making headlines for the results it’s been showing in the image section. Some users have claimed that on searching for the best toilet papers in the world, Google replies with images of Pakistan’s national flag in the images section. Several users have taken screenshots of their Google searches and are sharing them on the micro-blogging site, Twitter.

The pictures have been shared vigorously and are currently going viral online. The hashtag #Besttoiletpaperintheworld was also trending on Twitter as people were tweeting out the images of their Google searches. Here take a look at some of the tweets that surfaced with the hashtag #Besttoiletpaperintheworld on Twitter:

Just search on google

Well, this is not the first time that Google is answering people queries with something unusual. Earlier while querying for ‘Idiot’, Google used to return images of the US President Donald Trump. Following the dastardly Pulwama terror attack, people across India are showcasing their outrage against Pakistan for sponsoring the terror groups.

