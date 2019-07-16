the Ministry of Defence (MoD) in its latest report revealed that Pakistan despite being a victim of financial instability was persistently expanding its nuclear capabilities as its nuclear warheads ranged between 140-150 which was more than India's 130-140 warheads.

Despite being in a state of abject poverty and facing economic challenges time and again Pakistan doesn’t give away its nuclear ambitions as it’s relentlessly expanding its armed forces especially nuclear and missile capabilities. The country continues to target India with state-sponsored cross-border terrorism, conveyed the Indian defence ministry (MoD).

The MoD in its latest report said Pakistan has further consolidated its position as the institution driving Pakistan’s foreign security and defence policies. Such an assertion has come from them ministry after its international assessment which revealed that Pakistan has 140-150 nuclear warheads as compared to 130-140 of India.

