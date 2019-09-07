Pakistan has not accepted India’s request to allow President Ramnath Kovind to use its airspace for the flight. Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has confirmed the development. Reports said the decision which has been approved by Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has been taken keeping in view the prevailing situation in Kashmir.

While talking to a news channel, Qureshi has said that the decision has been taken after discussing the prevailing situation in Kashmir. Pakistan had earlier closed its airspace after the two countries- India and Pakistan engaged into a dogfight. Pakistan had also suspended the bus service between Delhi and Lahore. It had also taken steps to lower the diplomatic and other relations between the two counties.

President Ramnath Kovind is likely to visit three nations-Iceland, Switzerland, and Slovenia from Monday during which he is expected to brief the countries about the country’s latest decision to bifurcate Jammu and Kashmir.

On August 5, Centre abrogated Article 370 under which Jammu and Kashmir state enjoyed the special status. It also converted the state into a Union territory and bifurcated the state by announcing the Ladakh division as separate Union Territory. The decision on Jammu and Kashmir was strongly criticized by Pakistan.

Earlier, this year, Pakistan closed its airspace and later opened it. The decision then was taken after the Pulwama attack on February 14 when a convoy of vehicles carrying security personnel was attacked by a vehicle-borne suicide bomber at Lethpora in Kashmir’s Pulwama district. The attack resulted in the deaths of more than 40 CRPF jawans. The responsibility was claimed Jaish-e-Mohammed.

