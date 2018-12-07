Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan believes after the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the country can eventually resume the hampered bilateral talks with India. Accusing the ruling BJP of having an “anti-Muslim, anti-Pakistan approach”, the cricketer-turned-politician said that the country has rebuffed all his overtures.

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan believes after the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the country can eventually resume the hampered bilateral talks with India. Accusing the ruling BJP of having an “anti-Muslim, anti-Pakistan approach”, the cricketer-turned-politician said that the country has rebuffed all his overtures. He further asserted that Pakistan is also looking forward to prosecuting the perpetrators of the 2008 Mumbai blasts as the case is in the country’s interest because it was an act of terrorism.

It was during an interview with The Washington Post on Thursday when the PTI chief made the statements. He said that the elections are on its way in India, adding that the country is hoping to resume the talks with India once after the elections are over in India. The general polls are scheduled to be held in April or May 2019. Earlier in September, Pakistan had sent a proposal to India to hold peace talks between the foreign ministers in New York on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly.

India, however, rejected the proposal, blaming Pakistan of shielding terrorism after a security personnel was killed in Jammu and Kashmir. Ever since Imran Khan has become the Prime Minister of Pakistan, he has been looking forward to holding peace talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

During the interview, Pakistan PM also talked about the much-awaited Kartarpur Corridor, which has been finally opened from both sides. Imran said that a visa-free pilgrimage has been opened so that the Indian Sikha could visit the holy shrine in Pakistan. With the corridor, Indian Sikhs can visit Kartarpur Sahib gurdwara where Sikhism’s founder Guru Nanak Dev spent his last 18 years of his life.

