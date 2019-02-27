Pakistan PM Imran Khan calls for peace with India: He said if India wants any kind of talks on terrorism, Pakistan was ready for it and better sense must prevail. The prime minister of the Islamic Republic said the country was compelled to take retaliatory action to safeguard its country’s territorial integrity.

Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday addressed a press conference on rising tensions between India and Pakistan, moments after attending an emergency meeting of National Command Authority in Islamabad which is the highest security body in the country. Imran Khan invited India for peace talks saying war is not a solution and both sides can’t afford miscalculations with the weapons they have, hinting at nuclear capabilities of both nations. He said the Pakistan Air Force earlier today shot down two Indian aircraft and their respective pilots were in their custody. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) earlier today in a press briefing confirmed one pilot of Indian Air Force was missing.

He said if India wants any kind of talks on terrorism, Pakistan was ready for it and better sense must prevail. The prime minister of the Islamic Republic said the country was compelled to take retaliatory action to safeguard its country’s territorial integrity. He said he was in regular touch with chiefs of Pakistan Army and Air Force and the forces will take all necessary actions if India thinks for any kind of misadventure.

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan: If a war takes place, it will not be in my or Narendra Modi's control. If you want any kind of talks on terrorism, we are ready. Better sense must prevail. We should sit down & talk pic.twitter.com/XydmNgLYYC — ANI (@ANI) February 27, 2019

He further said he was ready for or an investigation into Pulwama terror attack that left 40 CRPF personnel dead, the main cause for the escalating tensions between the two neighbouring countries. Earlier today, Director General of the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Asif Ghafoor said they shot down two Indian aircraft which violated their airspace.

