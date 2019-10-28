Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has taken a u-turn over the country’s Kashmir policy. PM Imran Khan had said the jihad against the Indian forces will damage the ongoing freedom struggle in Kashmir. In a short message via video, Pak PM Imran Khan urged the people of Kashmir to not involve any armed struggle against India as the act will be great damage to the Kashmir free movement and is also against the interests of Pakistan.

Earlier, Khan had said that Pakistan will leave no stone unturned to help the Kashmiris for the freedom struggle. On Sunday, Pakistan observed Black Day in support of Kashmiris over the continuous lockdown for the past 75 days. Khan had alleged that India has been looking for quite long to justify the atrocities in Kashmir and tries to divert the world’s attention to terrorism. He reiterated that Pakistan will help the Kashmiris both politically and diplomatically.

Last month, PoK residents called for the declaration of jihad and urged authorities to send Pakistan Army to Kashmir or picking up arms after Centre removed Article 370 of the Constitution that granted special status to the Jammu and Kashmir. The revocation of Article 370 was highly criticized by Pakistan. Khan had visited several countries for getting support against the abrogation of Article 370. He also mentioned the Kashmir issue during his UNGA speech last month.

Imran Khan’s statement came at a time when his government is facing a two-pronged attack from the Pakistan Army and religious fundamentalists and the sword of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) is hanging over Pakistan. Currently, Imran is not on good terms with Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa after he exposed the nexus between the country’s military and the terrorists. Khan’s latest admission that “India is planning a bigger attack than the Balakot air strike”, hasn’t gone down well with the country’s Army that had been vehemently denying that the incident indeed took place.

Demanding immediate resignation of Imran Khan from the post of the prime minister, Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman also begun a protest march on October 27 to topple the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf-led government that has failed to curb inflation, maintain law and order situation and bring peace and stability in the neighboring country. The Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP), Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) also extended their support to the JUI-F.

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has been forced to soften his stand after he failed to garner the support of Islamic nations including its close friend Saudi Arabia on Kashmir issue. Only Turkey and Malaysia decided to stand by Pakistan’s side. The international community also didn’t come forward to support Pakistan due to strong diplomatic protests launched by India. Islamabad’s attempt to blame New Delhi on the grounds of violation of human rights issues in Kashmir also failed to bore fruit. With no other option left, the Pakistan Army resorted to unprovoked ceasefire violations across the LoC to push terrorists into Jammu and Kashmir to carry out terror attacks on high-value targets and Indian security forces.

On February 14, as many as 40 CRPF jawans had lost their lives in an IED blast that targetted a CRPF convoy in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama. Ties between Indian and Pakistan soured after Pakistan-based Deobandi jihadist terrorist group Jaish-e-Mohammed claimed responsibility for the Pulwama attack.

