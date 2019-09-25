Pakistan PM Imran Khan compared PM Narendra Modi to Mussolini, Adolf Hitler. Khan highlighted the plight of Kashmiris who have been under siege since August 5.

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan expressed concern over the sufferings of Kashmiris since the August 5 decision of Indian government to abrogate Article 370. PM Imran Khan said 8 million people of Kashmir have been put under siege amid strict curfew and restrictions. Khan said hundreds of leaders have been detained in different jails.

While addressing a news conference at the UN headquarters in New York, PM Imran Khan compared Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the former prime minister of Italy Mussolini and Germany’s Adolf Hitler. He said India is being governed by a government which is following RSS ideology and PM Narendra Modi is also a part of it. Khan blamed PM Narendra Modi for the Gujarat massacre where thousands of Muslims were killed in 2002. he alleged that the BJP government does not consider Muslims as the citizens of India.

While talking about the terrorism in Pakistan, Imran Khan questioned PM Narendra Modi over the state terrorism on part of India in Kashmir where 9 lakh Indian troops have been deployed and more than 8 million people have been jailed. PM Narendra Modi on Sunday had said that Pakistan should stop terrorism and had claimed that Pakistan is trying to incite violence in Kashmir after the abrogation of Article 370.

Khan reminded that there are 11 UNSC resolutions about the Kashmir which described Kashmir a disputed territory which give the right of self-determination to the people of Kashmir through a plebiscite. Imran said he had spoken to world leaders including Donald Trump, Angela Merkel, and Boris Johnson.

He said the main reason he was attending the UNGA session was to highlight the plight of Kashmiris. he urged the world community to come forward and help both nations – Pakistan and India over the long-standing Kashmir dispute.

Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi and Pakistan’s permanent representative to the UN, Ambassador Maleeha Lodhi were also accompanied the Pakistan PM Imran Khan during the media interaction.

