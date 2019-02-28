IAF pilot Abhinandan Varthaman was taken into custody by the Pakistan defence officials on Wednesday after his jet went down on the other side of the brother in a dogfight between the air forces of both countries near the Line of Control on February 27. Tensions between two neighbouring countries escalated after India aircraft carried out a pre-emptive air strike on terror camps of Jaish-e-Mohammad in Balakot which falls in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province of Pakistan

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has offered joint probe into Pulwama attack that took the lives of 49 CRPF personnel and triggered tensions between India and Pakistan, reports said. Pakistan PM Imran Khan in his parliamentary speech earlier today said he wanted to call his counterpart Narendra Modi for peace talks as both countries can’t afford miscalculations. In a joint session of Pakistan National Assembly, Imran Khan announced the release of captured Indian Air Force Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman and said Pakistan will release the Indian defence officer on March 1 as a gesture of peace.

The Pakistani PM also made a reference to the Kashmir issue and said India should think why a 19-year-old Kashmiri youth decided to blew himself up to hurt the Indian military, in reference to Adil Ahmad Dar of the Jaish-e-Mohammad. IAF pilot’s Abhinandan’s release is seen as a diplomatic victory for the India which sees Pakistan’s decision as an action being taken in keeping with the Geneva Convention.

Meanwhile, the Army, Navy and Air Force in a joint press briefing said they will continue to hit terror camps as the country was fighting against terrorism.

