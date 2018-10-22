Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday condemned the death of 7 civilians in Kashmir's Kulgam and blamed the Indian security forces for the incident. On Sunday, 3 Jaish-e-Mohammed militants were killed in Kulgam after a gun battle between militants and the security forces broke out early in the day and ended later in the night. However, 7 civilians were also killed after an explosion at the site of the encounter.

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday condemned the death of 7 civilians in Kashmir’s Kulgam and blamed the Indian security forces for the incident. Blaming the Indian side, he said that India must move to resolve the Kashmir dispute through dialogue in accordance with the wishes of the Kashmiri people.

On Sunday, 3 Jaish-e-Mohammed militants were killed in Kulgam after a gun battle between militants and the security forces broke out early in the day and ended later in the night. However, 7 civilians were also killed after an explosion at the site of the encounter. Imran Khan it seems got the 2 separate incidents mixed up together to attack India.

Strongly condemn the new cycle of killings of innocent Kashmiris in IOK by Indian security forces. It is time India realised it must move to resolve the Kashmir dispute through dialogue in accordance with the UN SC resolutions & the wishes of the Kashmiri people. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) October 22, 2018

HOW THE CIVILIANS GOT KILLED

Early on Sunday after a gunfight broke out, the security forces began a cordon-and-search operation following reports of the presence of militants in Laroo village. When the firing stopped, the locals rushed to the spot and went in too close before the forces could sanitise the area and got killed in a stray explosion.

After the incident, separatists under the banner of Joint Resistance Leadership, a conglomerate headed by Syed Ali Geelani, Mirwaiz Umer Farooq and Yasin Malik called for a valley-wide protest on Monday in protest against the deaths.

According to reports, offices, petrol pumps and business establishments were shut in the valley. The bandh was even supported by various other organisations, The Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI), a Kashmiri Pandit organisation Kashmiri Pandit Sangarash Samiti (KPSS) and All Kashmir Auto-Rickshaw Drivers Association had extended their support to the strike called by the separatists.

WHAT THE LOCALS ARE SAYING?

The residents of Kulgam have blamed the police of negligence. They have alleged that the police left after retrieving the bodies of the militants and the site of the encounter was not cordoned off to people.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More