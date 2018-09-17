While speaking at the sidelines of an event organised by FICCI, VK Singh said that if a Prime Minister of a country is backed by its Army, then it is the Army which rules that particular country, not the PM. Speaking about Pakistan PM Imran Khan, VK Singh stressed that whether the person remains under the Army's control or not, only time will tell.

Minister of State for External Affairs VK Singh on Monday claimed that Pakistan’s newly-elected Prime Minister is very much a puppet of Pakistan Army and that the army is still ruling the country just like it used to do before. The BJP leader also said that only time will tell whether the situation will remain the same in Pakistan or not. He also talked about dialogue with Pakistan which is in the pipeline for a while now.

While speaking at the sidelines of an event organised by FICCI, VK Singh said that if a Prime Minister of a country is backed by its Army, then it is the Army which rules that particular country, not the PM. Speaking about Pakistan PM Imran Khan, VK Singh stressed that whether the person remains under the Army’s control or not, only time will tell.

When former cricketer Imran Khan was elected to power in Pakistan, he asserted that he wants cordial relations with India and seeks a quick solution to conflicts between the two countries, including the long-standing Kashmir issue.

VK Singh was asked when India intends to have a dialogue with Pakistan, to which he replied, “Dialogue will happen provided the environment is made conducive for it.”

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader further talked about the opening of Kartarpur Sahib gurudwara corridor by Pakistan. He said that it has been an issue which is being discussed for a long time now but no progress has been made by India’s neighbours.

Earlier in the day, Union Minister of External Affairs Sushma Swaraj held talks with Punjab Cabinet minister Navjot Singh Sidhu regarding the Kartarpur Sahib corridor issue. Sidhu has been championing the opening of the corridor ever since he visited Imran Khan’s oath-taking ceremony in Pakistan.

Sidhu had written to Sushma Swaraj urging her ministry to hasten the process of seeking access from the Pakistan government for devotees to visit the historic gurdwara in Kartapur on the 550th birth anniversary of Sri Guru Nanak Dev.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More