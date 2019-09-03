Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan promised that the government will give all possible facilities to all Sikh pilgrims coming from India and other countries. Khan said Kartarpur is the Madina and Nankana Sahib is the Makkah of the Sikh community.

While addressing the International Sikh Convention at the Governor House in Lahore on Monday, Pakistan PM also said the Pakistan government will provide maximum facilities to the Sikh pilgrims coming from India and other countries to the holy sites in Pakistan.

The Pakistan government has decided to complete issuance the visas to all Sikh pilgrims by September 30 to expedite the visit of Sikh pilgrims at the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev in Nankana Sahib on November 12. The process of issuance of visas to Sikh pilgrims started on September 1. Imran Khan also said, the move is not a help, it is Pakistan’s duty.

The International Sikh Convention was attended by Punjab Governor Chaudhry Sarwar, provincial and federal cabinet members and Sikh pilgrims from the US, the UK, Europe, Canada and many other countries.

Earlier, New Delhi and Islamabad have agreed that through the Kartarpit corridor Pakistan would allow 5,000 Sikh pilgrims every day into the country. The Kartarpur corridor will connect Dera Baba Nanak shrine in Gurdaspur district with Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur. It will also facilitate Indian Sikh pilgrims to have visa-free movement and they will have to get a permit to visit Kartarpur Sahib, established in 1522 by Sikh religion founder Guru Nanak Dev.

Kartarpur corridor will be the first-ever visa-free corridor between India and Pakistan since the independence in 1947.

Pakistan is constructing the corridor from the Indian border to Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur, while India is building the corridor from Dera Baba Nanak to the border.

