Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has attacked RSS over the recent situation of India. He said that the Hindu supremacy was sustaining on Muslim hatred and asked people to research and find out about the origin of the RSS.

Pakistan PM Imran Khan attacks RSS, says Hindu supremacy sustains on Muslim hatred: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday slammed the BJP, saying that an extreme ideology had taken over India, which doesn’t consider minorities, especially Muslims, as equal. While addressing the 56th Convention of Islamic Society of North America (ISNA) via video link, the PTI chief said that it was necessary to tell the Western world that what was happening in India. He further urged the western societies to understand the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

PM Imran Khan said that during the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP came back to power with stronger force. Calling the RSS a parent organisation of the ruling BJP, PM Khan said that RSS is an organisation believing in the racial supremacy of the Hindu civilisation and ethnic cleansing of Muslims from India. He further asked people to research and find out about the origins of the RSS. He further asked ISNA to make people across the globe understand what was happening in India.

While commenting on the invalidation of the special status of Jammu and Kashmir, the prime minister said that BJP government was trying to change the demography of a Muslim majority province to Muslim minority province. He said that he would raise the issue at the United Nations General Assembly and had asked the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to play its role in the matter.

Reports in Indian and international media on Modi Govt’s ethnic cleansing of Muslims should send alarm bells ringing across the world that the illegal annexation of Kashmir is part of a wider policy to target Muslims.https://t.co/QmjTDyaGVV — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) August 31, 2019

He said that only this would happen if the RSS goons were allowed to roam few amongst the population. He further blamed the RSS ideology for the massacre of Muslims in Gujarat, mob lynching incidents and the situation of the Valley.

He said that the genie of hatred against Muslim and Hindu supremacy was out of a bottle and it would not go back. he further claimed that it was not just the Muslims who were going to be at threat.

The Pakistani nation has also let the world know about the Nazi-style takeover of India by the RSS-BJP’s Hindu Supremacist ideology & the danger it poses not only to the region but the world. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) August 30, 2019

