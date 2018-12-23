While referring to Naseeruddin Shah's remarks, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan said that people in India are saying that minorities are not being treated as equal citizens, however, his government will make sure that the minorities in Pakistan feel safe, protected and have equal rights. He further added that he will show the Modi government how to treat minorities and make them feel safer in their country.

In the wake of the ongoing controversy over Bollywood actor Naseeruddin Shah’s remarks on mob violence in India, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday asserted that he will show the Modi government how to treat minorities and make them feel safer in their country. He made the statement while addressing an event highlighting the 100-day achievements of the Punjab government in Lahore. He added that the PTI government in Pakistan is working with an aim to provide the religious minorities with their due rights, adding that it was also a vision of country’s found Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

A couple of days, prominent actor Shah caught into a blazing controversy after he expressed his concerns over the mounting hate crimes in the country in an interview to Karwan-e-Mohabbat India. Citing Shah’s remarks, PTI chief noted that people in India are confessing that minorities are not being treated as equal citizens, however, his government will make sure that the minorities in Pakistan feel safe, protected and have equal rights.

The cricketer-turned-politician also added that if the weak are not given justice in a country then it will only lead to a revolution. He added that the main reason behind the creation of Bangladesh was the fact that the people of East Pakistan were not given their rights.

Meanwhile, Shah landed into a massive controversy after he noted that the death of a cow was being given more importance over killing a policeman in India. He added that he doesn’t see the situation becoming better anytime soon. The actor also expressed concern over the impunity given to those who take the law into their hands.

On December 3, Inspector Subodh Kumar Singh was killed in mob violence in Bulandshahr after cow carcasses were found scattered in the area.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More