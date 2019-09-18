Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday has said that there are no chances of talks with India until the curfew which is in place in Kashmir since August 5 should be lifted.

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday has said that there are no chances of talks with India unless curfew and restrictions are lifted in Kashmir. Pakistan media has reported PM Imran Khan has categorically denied coming closer to India for talks as restrictions are in place in Kashmir since August 5.

PM Imran Khan, who has been opposing the Indian government after Centre abrogated Article 370 of the Constitution that provided the special status to Jammu and Kashmir, has said that there is no question of talks with India.

Pakistan has been trying to garner support from the international community over the scrapping of Article 370. Last week, at a rally in PoK’s Muzzafarabad, Khan had accused PM Narendra Modi of walking through the same path as Hitler’s Nazi party, which committed atrocities against minority groups during their rule.

Prime Minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan says, " there's no chance of talks with India on Kashmir until curfew is lifted": Pakistan media (file pic) pic.twitter.com/HV8aZIH0Jr — ANI (@ANI) September 18, 2019

He had also said Kashmir issue has been internationalized. He also hailed the UNSC for holding the meeting on Kashmir issue for the first time in 50 years. On Tuesday, Pakistan had requested the UN human right body to ensure that India should end the restrictions in Jammu and Kashmir and restores fundamental rights and liberties in the region.

Khan had warned India for further escalation over the statements made by External Affairs Minister Jaishankar over Pakistan regarding the Article 370 issue.

As PM Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit the US from September 21 to 27 this month, India has formally made a request to Pakistan to allow the PM Modi’s flight to its airspace. So far, no response from the Pakistan side has come up.

Earlier, Pakistan denied permission to President Ramnath Kovind’s flight to enter its airspace. Kovind was flying to a three-nation tour when the rival country denied permission.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App