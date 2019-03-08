Pakistan on Thursday claimed to have taken over at list 56 seminaries and facilities being run by Jamaat-ud-Dawa and its Falah-e-Insaniat Foundation. Hafeez Saeed, who is in the United Nations list of banned terrorists, is the chief of these outfits. He is also the mastermind of 26/11 Mumbai attacks which had left 166 people dead.

The United Nations on Thursday rejected JuD chief Hafiz Saeed's request to remove him from the list of banned terrorists

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan said no terrorist organisations would be allowed to operate on his country’s soil and carried out attack abroad. Pakistan has been under pressure from the international community to act against terror group operating on its soil, especially in the aftermath of Pulwama attack that was carried out by another Pakistan based terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed.

A minister in the Sindh government said the two banned outfits were running their seminaries, schools and medical units in many parts of Sindh including Karachi.

Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi in an interview with CNN had admitted that JuD chief is in Pakistan and is not well to extent that he can't leave his house.

Late last month, the Financial Action Task Force had kept Pakistan is the grey list and said the country had not done enough to curb finances of terror groups. The multilateral body had also condemned the Pulwama terror attack that killed 49 CRPF personnel.

