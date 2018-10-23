Pakistan Prime Minister on Tuesday said that he will resume the peace talks with India after the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. While addressing the Future Investment Initiative Conference in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Khan asserted that Pakistan needs stability and that will come after it holds peace with the neighbouring countries including, India and Afghanistan.

A day after condemning the deaths of 7 Kashmiri civilians in Kulgam by Indian security forces, Pakistan Prime Minister on Tuesday said that he will resume the peace talks with India after the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. While addressing the Future Investment Initiative Conference in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Khan asserted that Pakistan needs stability and that will come after it holds peace with the neighbouring countries including, India and Afghanistan.

Pointing at his earlier efforts to extend a hand of peace to India, The cricketer-turned-politician said that after winning elections, the first ever thing that he tried was to hold peace talks with India, however, the PTI chief was “rebuffed” at that time. He further added that maintaining peace with the country will “divert their resources towards human development instead of indulging in an arms race”.

Earlier in September, India has cancelled a meeting between the foreign ministers of India and Pakistan right after accepting the proposal from Pakistan after three policemen were killed in Jammu and Kashmir by terrorists. The move was dubbed as “arrogant” from Imran Khan, who also posted a brief tweet expressing his frustration.

Earlier on Monday, while reacting to the death of seven civilians in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam, PTI chief said that India must move to resolve the Kashmir dispute through dialogue in accordance with the wishes of the Kashmiri people.

Pakistan PM left for Saudi Arabia on Monday to attend an investment conference opposed by most of the other leaders over the death of journalist Jamal Khashoggi at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul, Turkey. Explaining his reason to attend the meeting, PTI chief said, “We’re desperate” for possible Saudi loans to support Pakistan’s economy.

