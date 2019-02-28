Abhinandan Varthaman release live updates: IAF pilot Abhinandan Varthaman to be released tomorrow. Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday announced that Indian Air Force pilot Abinanmdan Varthaman will be released tomorrow as a peace gesture. Pakistan to release IAF pilot Abhinandan Varthaman on Friday. Indian Air Force wing commander Abhinandan Varthaman release date announced by Pakistan PM Imran Khan today.

IAF pilot Abhinandan Varthaman to be released tomorrow: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday addressed a joint session of Parliament in the wake of rising tension with India. He said Pakistan had offered a dialogue to India but the response was not good. A joint session was called to discuss the ongoing situation with India. India should have sent a dossier on Pulwama attack earlier as the country had already offered to investigate the suicide bombing attack in the state of Jammu and Kashmir on February 14 that left 49 CRPF jawans dead, Imran Khan said while regretting military escalation with India. Imran Khan criticised Indian media and said it was upsetting to see the kind of war hysteria created by them. Pakistan media was mature and didn’t do any warmongering, the Pakistan PM said.

Calling for peace, he said the escalating tensions would neither serve Pakistan nor India’s interest and added that he tried to call Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to bring down the tensions between the two neighbouring countries.

Imran Khan said IAF pilot Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman, who was taken captive by Pakistan yesterday, will be released tomorrow as a peace gesture. In his speech, Imran Khan also made a reference to Kashmir and said talks to resolve the longstanding issue was necessary. India should ask itself why the 19-year-old Kashmiri youth (Adil Ahmad Dar) resorted to the fidayeen attack, he added. A joint session of the Pakistan National Assembly was called on Thursday to discuss the ongoing situation with India.

The Indian film industry and leaders across the political spectrum welcomed Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan’s decision to release IAF pilot Abhinandan Varthaman on Friday. Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh expressed his happiness on Pakistan’s decision to release IAF pilot Abhinandan and termed it a good step towards goodwill. Robert Vadra, husband of Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi, said it was good news for Abhinandan’s family and every citizen of the country.

