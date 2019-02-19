Pakistan PM Imran Khan on Pulwama terror attack: Pakistan PM Imran Khan threatens retaliation if attacked by India over Pulwama terror attack: The Pakistan PM said India was blaming it without any proof. He said he will act against terror perpetrators if given proof. Khan said Pakistan is itself a victim of global terror and why would it be behind Pulwama attack. The Pulwama terror attack on February 13 left 40 CRPF personnel dead. Most of North India is in collective uproar against what it sees to be Pakistan’s meddling in India and a result of Islamabad’s generous support to terrorist groups like the Jaish-e-Mohammad and Lashkar-e-Toiba.

Pakistan PM Imran Khan on Pulwama terror attack: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday said Pakistan will retaliate if it was attacked by India in the aftermath of the Pulwama terror attack in which 40 CRPF jawans died when a Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorist rammed a CRPF convoy going to Srinagar on the highway connecting it to Jammu. In a press conference, the Pakistan PM said the Indian government was blaming Pakistan without any evidence. Offering to help India in the probe, Khan said his country is ready to take action against the perpetrators of the attack if provided evidence. Pleading innocent, Khan asked what would Pakistan gain by such an attack and said the country is itself a victim of terrorism and has lost over $ 100 billion due to the menace.

Imran Khan’s statement comes after a warm visit by Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman on Monday. Earlier, Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi wrote a letter to the UN Secretary-General and tried to draw attention to the deteriorating security situation in the region resulting from the threat of use of force against Pakistan by India.

Pakistan PM Imran Khan: If you (Indian govt) thinks you will attack us and we will not think of retaliating, we will retaliate. We all know starting a war is in the hands of humans, where it will lead us only God knows. This issue should be solved through dialogue. pic.twitter.com/kbyvmAiJgk — ANI (@ANI) February 19, 2019

The Pakistan PM said the economy of the country will be badly hit due to trade restrictions announced by India, including the withdrawal of most favoured nation status which had prevented exorbitant import levies.

