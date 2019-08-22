Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has once again raked up the Kashmir issue as he accused the Indian government of violating human rights in Jammu and Kashmir. He said people were not even the allowed the religious freedom to celebrate their festivals.

In another scathing attack on India, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan said plight of Kashmiris living under brutal Indian occupation, abuse and violence needed to be looked into. With reference to Article 370 abrogation that granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir, he said the people in the valley have been deprived of all fundamental rights and freedoms.

Dubbing the Indian security forces as the Indian Occupation Forces, Khan said people were denied their right to observe religious practices such as Eid-ul-Azha. He said the world was in solidarity with the victims of violence and added that there should be unity to prevent an impending genocide of Kashmiris in India occupied Kashmir (IoK).

The statement comes days after Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi asserted that the country will move the International Court of Justice (ICJ) to discuss Article 370 after a failed attempt at the United Nations Security Council.

Today, on the 1st International Day for Victims of Violence based on Religion or Belief, we call attention to the plight of millions of Kashmiris living under brutal Indian Occupation, abuse & violence, deprived of all fundamental rights & freedoms. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) August 22, 2019

India, on August 5, had altered Article 370 and bifurcated Jammu and Kashmir into two union territories for which the reorganization bill was also passed in the Indian Parliament.

Ladakh will be the second union territory after its separation from Jammu and Kashmir. Both are expected to be officially conferred the union territory status on October 31.

Soon after India suspended Article 370, Pakistan called-off bilateral ties with India including cross-border train and bus services. Meanwhile, the situation in Jammu and Kashmir remains grim as lock-down is being eased in phases. Jammu region has undergone maximum restriction ease while Kashmir continues to have a fluctuating restriction ease. At about 190 schools were reopened on Monday in Srinagar, but to no avail as low student turnout forced the administration to shut schools again.

There have been several incidents of stone pelting and pellets shelling since the restrictions were eased out. With the escalating face-off between forces and people, many people have been left injured.

