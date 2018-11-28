Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan inaugurated the Kartarpur Corridor in the groundbreaking ceremony at Kartarpur Sahib in Pakistan's Narowal district. Union Minister Harsimrat Kaul Badal and HS Puri have attended the ceremony along with Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu. Vice President Venkaiah Naidu and Punjab CM Capt Amarinder Singh had laid the foundation for the corridor in India on November 26.

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan inaugurated the Kartarpur Corridor in the groundbreaking ceremony at Kartarpur Sahib in Pakistan’s Narowal district on Wednesday. Congress leader and Punjab minister Navjot Singh Sidhu and Union ministers Harsimrat Kaul Badal and Hardeep Singh Puri attended the ceremony along with other dignitaries while External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj said the opening of Kartarpur Corridor does not mean a dialogue will start between India and Pakistan as “terror and talks cannot go together”. Pakistan minister of information Fawad Chaudhary and Pakistan’s Amry Chief Qamar Bajwa were also present at the event.

The Kartarpur corridor has been a long-standing demand of Sikhs as the Kartarpur Sahib holds a great religious significance for them. A huge stage almost 20 feet wide and 60 feet long was erected for the groundbreaking ceremony. The corridor construction is expected to commence shortly post the groundbreaking ceremony. As per reports, the Pakistani government had made arrangements for over 5,000 devotees at the Kartarpur Sahib and pilgrims from all over Pakistan are set to arrive there. Security has been beefed up as important leaders from both the countries will be present there.

Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu and Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh had laid the foundation of the Kartapur Sahib Corridor in India.

#WATCH: Navjot Singh Sidhu recites poetry in praise of Pakistan PM Imran Khan at the ground-breaking ceremony of #KartarpurCorridor in Pakistan. pic.twitter.com/DJqXG8pa4j — ANI (@ANI) November 28, 2018

Navjot Singh Sidhu: Both the govts should realise that we have to move forward. My father used to tell me that Punjab Mail went till Lahore, I believe that it can go further till Peshawar, till Afghanistan. #KartarpurCorridor pic.twitter.com/SiZ07JRbN5 — ANI (@ANI) November 28, 2018

Navjot Singh Sidhu, while speaking at the ceremony, heaped praise on Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan and said Khan has ended the wait which lasted for 70 long years and the Sikh pilgrims had been waiting for this moment to arrive.

Pakistan PM Imran Khan, Pakistan Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Union Ministers Harsimrat Kaur Badal, Hardeep Singh Puri and Navjot Singh Sidhu at the ground-breaking ceremony of #KartarpurCorridor in Pakistan. pic.twitter.com/x9JhFLWZ1t — ANI (@ANI) November 28, 2018

