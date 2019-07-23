Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan expressed surprise on his twitter account on Tuesday at India's reaction to US President Donald Trump's offer of mediation. He wrote Kashmir conflict needs to resolve as generations of Kashmiri people have suffered and still suffering daily due to the dispute in the state.

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan expressed surprise on Tuesday at India’s reaction to US President Donald Trump’s offer to mediate on solving the dispute over Kashmir. Earlier, US President Donald Trump has asked to mediate on the Kashmir issue during his meeting with the Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan in White House, Washington DC on Monday.

Imran Khan on Tuesday wrote in a post on his Twitter account, that he is surprised by India’s offer of mediation to resolve the Kashmir conflict. He also said, the people of Kashmir have suffered for generations and still suffering daily due to the existing dispute in the state which needs conflict resolution.

Earlier, in a meeting with Imran Khan, Trump told the Pakistan PM that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had asked him to mediate over the Kashmir issue. The US president also told the Pakistan PM that he would love to help to resolve the dispute if he wants him to. The US president asserted that India and Pakistan, both countries can play a key role in resolving the Kashmir conflict.

However, Pakistan PM Imran Khan reportedly accepted Trump’s offer of mediation as he said, it would be in the benefit of billions of people if the India and Pakistan both countries come to the dialogue table for resolving the 70-years-old conflict.

