Wednesday, September 11, 2024

Pakistan Rangers Open Fire on BSF Posts; One Jawan Injured, Security on High Alert

Pakistan Rangers fired at Border Security Force (BSF) posts in the early hours of the morning, around 2:30 AM, injuring a BSF jawan. The incident occurred along the India-Pakistan border, where BSF personnel were on duty.

BSF troops immediately responded with retaliatory fire, ensuring that the situation was brought under control. Senior BSF officials quickly arrived at the scene to assess the situation and strengthen security measures. Following the attack, security agencies have been placed on high alert to prevent any further incidents in the hinterland.

This is a developing story.

Tags:

Border Security Force (BSF) BSF jawan injured India Pakistan border open fire Pakistan Rangers

