Pakistan on Thursday rejected India's demand for unimpeded consular access to Kulbhushan Jadhav. The move seems to be in line with Pakistan's retaliation against India after the latter revoked Article 370.

Pakistan on Wednesday had announced to sever bilateral and diplomatic ties with India following the abrogation of Jammu and Kashmir’s special status by the Indian government. Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan also declared that the country would be moving the United Nations Security Council against India after the latter scrapped Article 370.

The ramifications can now be seen in Kulbhushan Jadhav case as well with Pakistan turning down India’s request of unimpeded consular access to Kulbhushan Jadhav. The Ministry of External Affairs confirmed that Pakistan was reluctant on granting unrestricted access to Jadhav as it maintained to have the presence of Pakistani officials during the meeting.

The MEA also expressed concerns over Pakistan wanting to record the meeting. The move is speculated as retaliation by Pakistan after India suspended Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir.

Pakistan on Wednesday had downgraded ties with India with its Prime Minister Imran Khan declaring a formal protest against India at the UNSC. He said Pakistan would be urging UN to intervene in the matter and review all bilateral arrangements with India.

Pakistan on August 1 had agreed upon granting consular access to Jadhav with the Indian High Commissioner in Islamabad meeting his Pakistani counterpart on August 2 to take the formalities ahead. Jadhav was given death sentence by Pakistan military court that had convicted him of espionage and terrorism.

India, on the other hand, challenged Pakistan court’s verdict at the International Court of Justice that supported India’s arguments and urged Pakistan to review Jadhav’s death sentence. It also slammed Pakistan for overruling Geneva Convention and asked it to grant consular access to Jadhav.

