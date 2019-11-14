Pakistan's Science and Technology Minister Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said that a letter has been written to SUPARCO and efforts to provide internet in India's Kashmir have been done.

Pakistan would be allocating Rs 25 billion for the Prime Minister’s Task Force on Science and Technology, announced Pakistan’s Federal Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Thursday. Minister told the media, that the task force would be led by the private sector, and government would be supporting it in every possible manner. He said Prime Minister’s Task Force on Science and Technology’s job would be to design and implement policies and projects.

He also added that Pakistan has been looking forward to provide internet in India’s Kashmir and for that, a letter has been sent to Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (SUPARCO). However, Fawad Chaudhry forgot that Kashmir is India’s integral part and doing any such activity would be against telecom, territorial laws. Referring to the internet curbing in Jammu and Kashmir from the last 100 days, Fawad Chaudhry said that Pakistan will provide the internet, while the Indian government had cut it down to avoid any kind of mishappening and terrorist activities during the abolishment of Article 370.

The Indian government had taken all the necessary steps and measures so that no one can disturb the situation and peace in the Valley. It is understood that the internet networks cannot be controlled so easily, and if Pakistan does as Minister described, it may help terrorists coming from across the border.

After the scrapping of Article 370, people of Jammu and Kashmir would now enjoy all the rights and facilities like the rest of Indians. And the world wound again laugh of Pakistan after knowing that debt-ridden Pakistan will provide internet to India’s Kashmir instead of taking care of its own citizens.

