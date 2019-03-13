Pakistan shifted bodies of slain terrorists from Balakot to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa after IAF strike: The US-based activist's confession has exposed the Pak duplicity while Opposition parties are criticising the ruling BJP government to clarify on the exact number of terrorists killed in the pre-dawn air strike by IAF Mirage 2000 jets.

Pakistan shifted bodies of slain terrorists from Balakot to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa after IAF strike: To avoid the media glare and hide the total number of deaths, the dead bodies of terrorists who were killed at Pakistan’s Balakot terror camp in Indian Air Force (IAF) strike on February 24 were transported to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and adjoining tribal areas, said US-based activist from Gilgit Senge Hasnan Sering. Pakistan’s Urdu media also reported the same.

Taking to Tweet, Senge Hasnan Sering said a Pakistani military officer admitted to “martyrdom” of more than 200 terrorists during Indian strike on Balakot. Vowing to support families of those killed in the air strike, the military officer also called the terrorists Mujahid who receive special favors/ sustenance from Allah as they fight to support Pakistan government (against enemies). However, Sering said he was not sure about the authenticity of the video.

#Pakistan military officer admits to "martyrdom" of more than 200 militants during Indian strike on #Balakot. Calls the terrorists Mujahid who receive special favors/ sustenance from Allah as they fight to support PAK government [against enemies]. Vows to support families pic.twitter.com/yzcCgCEbmu — #SengeSering ས།ཚ། (@SengeHSering) March 13, 2019

Earlier, the Director General (DG) of Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Major General Asif Ghafoor, had claimed that Indian aircrafts intruded from Muzafarabad sector but were forced to withdraw from Pakistani territory after Pakistan Air Force scrambled F-16 jets. Ghafoor said no infrastructure got hit and no one was killed as IAF jets released payload which had free fall in an open area in Balakot.

Payload of hastily escaping Indian aircrafts fell in open. pic.twitter.com/8drYtNGMsm — Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor (@OfficialDGISPR) February 26, 2019

Later, Major Ghafoor also claimed that PAF fighter jets shot down two Indian aircraft inside Pakistani airspace and arrested two Indian pilots. However, the Pakistan Army managed to parade only one pilot – Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman – before the media. The second pilot, who was undergoing treatment after being captured, according to Major General Asif Ghafoor, vanished in thin air.

