Pakistan Sikh girl forced conversion: Former cricketer and a Sikh youth icon Harbhajan Singh on Friday reacted to the recent incident, in which, a Sikh girl was forced to adopt Islam in Pakistan. Replying to a tweet from Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, Harbhajan Singh said, such things need to be stopped. He said strict actions should be taken in this case. God is one and every religion has its own beauty.

Harbhajan Singh added that no one should be forced to practice any religion or should be converted. Let god only decide religion for every human being, don’t try to become God yourself.

He also urged Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan and Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to take strict actions against the culprits. Before Harbhajan, Punjab CM also raised the same issue.

Earlier today, Amarinder Singh posted a video showing a Sikh girl being abducted and forced to change her religion and adopt Islam. Reportedly the video belongs from Pakistan’s Nankana Sahib. In the video, kins of the Sikh girl are raising their voice and narrating the incident of how the girl was kidnapped and forced to change her religion. The family is also seeking and requesting help and demanding action from Pakistan PM against the people who forced her to change religion.

Through his tweet, Punjab CM sought strict actions and said it’s a call to Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan to take firm and immediate action against the perpetrators. He also tagged Indian MEA Dr S Jaishankar to strongly take up the issue with his counterpart at the earliest.

