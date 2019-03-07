Pakistan takes over Jamaat-ud-Dawa, Falah-i-Insaniat headquarters: The government would also take over JuD mosque and madrasa in Lahore. The action comes on the day when the UN rejected Mumbai attack mastermind's appeal to de-list him from the list of banned terrorists. India, Franch, the US AND UK opposed Saeed's appeal.

Pakistan takes over Jamaat-ud-Dawa, Falah-i-Insaniat headquarters: Pakistan has taken over the control of Hafiz Saeed-led Jamaat-ud-Dawa (JuD) and Falah-i-Insaniat Foundation (FiF) headquarters in Punjab province. The government would also take over JuD mosque and madrasa in Lahore. The move comes on the day when the UN rejected Mumbai attack mastermind’s appeal to de-list him from the list of banned terrorists. India, Franch, the US AND UK opposed Saeed’s appeal.

After the Pulwama terror attack, Pakistan is reeling under global pressure to take stringent action against banned terror outfits. Besides India, other world countries have also put pressure on Islamabad.

The action against proscribed outfits began on Monday with the arrest of 44 Jaish-e-Mohammed members including Mufti Abdul Rouf and Hamad Azhar — brother and son of Masood Azhar. Pakistan said that it would not allow its soil to be used for terrorist activities.

The arrested Jaish members include those who India had named in the dossier over Pulwama terror attack, Ministry of interior secretary Azam Suleman Khan said. More than 40 CRPF personnel were killed in the suicide bombing that triggered tensions between India and Pakistan.

Continuing the action, Islamabad formally banned JuD and its wing FIF under the Anti-Terrorism Act 1997 on Tuesday. The country put Saeed’s JuD and FIF in the list of banned organisations.

According to Pakistan’s National Counter Terrorism Authority, the country has banned 70 organisations in total, which were operating in different areas.

Islamabad on Wednesday sealed the establishments including hospital and dispensaries run by Saeed’s banned outfit. Reports had suggested that the crackdown on proscribed outfits would continue in the country.

Sources: Pakistan's Punjab govt takes control of headquarters of banned Jamaat-ud-Dawa and Falah-e-Insaniat, it will also take control of JuD mosque and madrasa in Lahore's Chauburji tonight. pic.twitter.com/VEm9kxodoY — ANI (@ANI) March 7, 2019

