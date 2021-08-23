Savio Rodrigues, Founder & Editor-in-Chief, GoaChronicle said, “The attack on a GoaChronicle journalist is not going to dampen the spirit of the team to further investigate into the radical groups in Kashmir and their intent to create disharmony in the nation."

On Sunday, terrorists threw a high-intensity hand-grenade at the house of a GoaChronicle journalist in Baramulla, Kashmir. An off-shoot of Lashkar-e-Taiba, The Resistance Front have claimed the attack. The attack was aimed at targeting the mother of the GoaChronicle journalist, the Sarpanch of the locality.

The Resistance Front released a poster that said, “Today the Cadre of the Shaheen Squad TRF carried out grenade attack on Sarpanch Narinder Kaur under Operation Clean Out. This is not a warning shot. We are there watching and will strike anytime.”

Yesterday at 9 p.m., a high-intensity hand-grenade was thrown at the house of a GoaChronicle journalist that damaged the car that was parked in the compound and several other parts of the house. However, the family is safe as the grenade fell in the compound, outside the house and blasted.

Savio Rodrigues, Founder & Editor-in-Chief, GoaChronicle said, “The attack on a GoaChronicle journalist is not going to dampen the spirit of the team to further investigate into the radical groups in Kashmir and their intent to create disharmony in the nation. Our journalist will be back in action. His family is safe and strong. The army and police authorities are investigating the matter. They have taken the CCTVs recording.”

The journalist whose house was attacked by the terrorists has been at the target of the terrorists for over 8 months now. He visited his home after 8 months since he didn’t want his family to come under the radar of the terrorists.