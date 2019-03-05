The statement by the Imran Khan government has come in the backdrop of air strikes by the Indian Air Force (IAF) in Balakot region of Pakistan and the counter airstrikes a day after by Pakistan Air Force (PAF). The press release also said that a delegation from Pakistan will visit New Delhi to discuss the draft agreement for the Kartarpir Corridor on March 14

Kartarpur Corridor talks: The escalating India-Pakistan crisis has either severed or eliminated bilateral ties between the two nations. Amid the growing tensions, Pakistan has announced that talks on the Kartarpur Corridor will continue as planned, thus dismissing fears of the long-awaited project being stalled. A press release issued by the Pakistan government read that delegations from both India and Pakistan will conduct continue consultations on a draft agreement for the corridor which will be taking place later this month.

The statement by the Imran Khan government has come in the backdrop of air strikes by the Indian Air Force (IAF) in Balakot region of Pakistan and the counter airstrikes a day after by Pakistan Air Force (PAF). The press release also said that a delegation from Pakistan will visit New Delhi to discuss the draft agreement for the Kartarpir Corridor on March 14.

The announcement is certainly a reason to celebrate for the Sikh community who have been waiting for both the government to reach to a consensus on constructing a corridor between the Baba Nanak village in Punjab and the Gurudwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistan’s Darowal. Earlier Congress Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu had expressed his fear that the current tensions would scuttle the collaborative effort of India and Pakistan to build the corridor. Sidhu had also attended the foundation-laying ceremony of the corridor last year in November. Reportedly the draft agreement states that not more than 500 Sikh pilgrims will be allowed into the country per day through the corridor. The corridor is aimed to give Sikh pilgrims direct access to the historic Gurudwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistan’s Kartarpur, where Guru Nanak died in 1539.

