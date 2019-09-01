Kulbhushan Jadhav, a former naval officer who is locked in Pakistan’s jail over espionage and terrorism allegations, will be provided consular access from Monday, said Pakistan. In a tweet, Pakistan Foreign Minister’s Office said following the Vienna Convention on Consular relations, ICJ judgement and the laws of Pakistan, Kulbhushan Jadhav will be provided India consular access from Monday. This is the first time that Kulbhushan Jadhav will be given consular access.

Earlier in April 2017, a military court in Pakistan had awarded death sentence to Kulbhushan Jadhav over espionage charges without even listening to him. After several requests to Islamabad, India raised the matter to the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in the Hague, where Pakistan was pressurised to halt Jadhav’s death sentence till the final verdict. Since Jadhav’s arrest, India has maintained the stand Jadhav is a retired Indian Naval officer, who was abducted from Iran, where he was running a business.

In July hearing, the ICJ directed Pakistan to hold the execution of Kulbhushan Jadhav as the allegations have not been proven yet and consular access to India without any further delay.

Keeping India’s side Attorney General KK Venu Gopal had said Pakistan violated the Vienna convention by not providing the consular access to Kulbhushan Jadhav and instead of running the case in a civil court, Kulbhushan Jadhav’s case proceeded in a closed army court.

In the first week of August, Pakistan had said that Kulbhushan Jadhav will be granted consular access very next. But a meeting between New Delhi and Islamabad was cancelled as both disagreed on each other’s terms.

Reportedly, Pakistan wanted one of its officials to accompany Jadhav whenever he meets the Indian officials, which was not accepted by the Indian side.

