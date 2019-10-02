A UK court has ruled a 70-years-old Hyderabad Nizam fund case in favor of India and told Pakistan to repay Pounds 35 Million, which is around Rs 3 billion, to India.

A UK High Court has ordered the government of Pakistan to repay India over Rs 3 billion after the former lost a seventy-year dispute over the Hyderabad Nizam fund case, reports said on Wednesday. Both India and Pakistan fought a legal battle over the possession of £1 million funds which has grown to £35 million now.

On around 16 September 1948, Osman Ali Khan, the 7th Nizam of Hyderabad, had transferred cash around 1,007,940 pounds and nine shillings to the NatWest bank account in London held by Pakistan’s then high commissioner for the UK Habib Ibrahim Rahimtoola. Currently, the cash is lying idle in an account at the NatWest Bank plc in London.

The decree came in India’s favour after the Nizam’s descendants, Prince Mukarram Jah and his younger brother Muffakham Jah, supported the Indian government in the legal battle against Pakistan. The UK High Court judgment has come at a time when Pakistan is witnessing the worst economic crisis since it became an independent nation in 1947.

The UK High Court judgment has also come as a solace for Prince Mukarram and his brother Muffakham as they waited decades to receive their grandfather’s gift.

Hyderabad Nizam Osman Ali Khan had been given the option to stay with India or join Pakistan at the time of the funds transfer back in 1948. Reports said he sought the return of the funds the same year. The UK ‘s NatWest Bank blocked the account till the rightful legal owner was established through legal procedure.

Osman Ali Khan, who was the last Nizam of the princely state of Hyderabad, died in 1967. The Guinness Book of World Records had estimated his fortune to be the richest in the world. The Western media claimed it to have been worth around $750 million (over Rs 25,000 crore).

