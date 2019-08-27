Pakistan trying to hoodwink international community with nuclear war threat over Kashmir issue: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has told the international community that the Islamic nation can go to any extent on Kashmir.

Pakistan is trying to arm-twist the international community to parrot its line on Kashmir issue with nuke threat. Minutes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump held talks on Kashmir issue and bilateral trade promotion and Trump made it clear that India and Pakistan could handle their dispute over Kashmir on their own on Monday, a beleaguered Pakistan found it hard to digest and threatened nuclear war with India over Kashmir issue as a last resort.

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan told the international community the Islamic nation can go to any extent on Kashmir. He was indirectly talking about atomic warfare or thermonuclear warfare. Earlier, Khan had told his countrymen that it raised the issue on different international forums successfully but the scenario changed after the UAE conferred its highest civilian award ‘Order of Zayed’ on Modi and Trump made a U-turn on his Kashmir position. US President Donald Trump said on Monday that India and Pakistan could handle their dispute over Kashmir on their own, but he was there should they need him.

The nuclear threat issued by Pakistan is a tell-tale sign that the neighbouring country is frustrated and fully aware that India won’t pay heed to its request for a dialogue on Kashmir as the Narendra Modi government has made its stand on Kashmir clear to the international community that no dialogue is possible with the rogue nation until and unless its stops cross-border terrorism in the Valley.

The fear of losing diplomatic immunity on Kashmir issue was palpable in Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi’s statement too. Addressing the media in Muzaffarabad in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, Qureshi had asked his countrymen not to live in a “fool’s paradise” as he highlighted that it will not be easy for Islamabad to get the support of the UN Security Council as well as from the Muslim world against India’s decision to withdraw Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir. The Pakistan foreign minister also asked his countrymen to “wage a new struggle” to get the support of the UNSC members. Even if, Pakistan has threatened to go to the International Court of Justice over Kashmir, the country’s leadership are fully aware of the outcome. But they are just trying to convince the Kashmiris that Pakistan has left no stone unturned to get Kashmir separated from India. Dialogue isn’t possible between India and Pakistan because the Kargil War (1999) is still fresh in the latter’s mind.

Nuclear explosion between Pakistan & India. Thankfully, it’s only over Twitter. If you want to see the divide on the subcontinent follow the thread #priyanka @priyankachopra vs @Spishaa. FYI Priyanka did not advocate nuclear war, as the Q claimed. pic.twitter.com/0dtYaAC7pg — Asra Q. Nomani, PI (@AsraNomani) August 11, 2019

Pakistan is boasting of its nuclear weapons as it has made little progress in the development of nuclear-tipped missiles and its delivery systems. God forbid if the two nuclear-armed nations go to a non-conventional war, it will have catastrophic consequences for the subcontinent. Here is how Pakistan can inflict heavy damage on India through the use of the following weapons:

– Babur cruise missile system: Pakistan possesses Babur-1, Babur-2 and Babur-3 missiles. The Babur-2 and Babur-3 missiles pose a serious threat to India as reported by a defence website.

While Babur-1 has a range of 434 miles, Babur-2 can be deployed on both the land and on battleships, where they would be difficult to track and destroy. Apart from that, the submarine-launched version of Babur-3, which was tested in January 2017, poses a serious threat to India. The Babur cruise missile has a minimum range of 434 miles and it uses Terrain Contour Matching (TERCOM) and Digital Scene Matching and Area Co-relation (DSMAC) navigation technology during flight.

– Shaheen missile system: Pakistan’s Shaheen III intermediate-range missile is capable of striking targets out to 1708 miles. India’s Nicobar and Andaman Islands fall under its target range. It is cable of carrying both nuclear and conventional warheads.

– Hatf missile system: Pakistan possesses three different types of Hatf missile. It includes the solid-fueled Hatf-III (180 miles), solid-fueled Hatf-IV (466 miles) and liquid-fueled Hatf V (766 miles).

– NASR missile system: Pakistan has also developed short-range NASR missile system to thwart India from launching military offensive which is also known as the Cold Start Doctrine (CSD).

NASR missile is capable of dropping miniaturised nuclear weapons, as claimed by Pakistan, to halt the movement of Indian Army Jawans. Pakistan considers NASR as the most potent platform.

If India and Pakistan go on a nuclear war due to Kashmir, smoke will cover the entire world within two weeks. 90% of the population of the planet would die of starvation. pic.twitter.com/6HfGfkkUwZ — ذلقرنین بانڈے🍁 (@ZulkarnainAli_) August 26, 2019

– The Pakistan Air Force is said to have modified some American-built F-16 jets and French-made Mirage jets to deliver nuclear bombs.

Reports said the Pakistan Army is collecting heavy artillery and ammunition on LOC a day after India scrapped Article 370 that granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir. As many as six brigades of the Pakistan army have been deployed in every area of the LoC. Satellite images show that Pakistan has evacuated its three major naval ports – Karachi, Oramara and Gwadar rattled by India’s move.

Some warmongers in Pakistan went on to say if nuclear war breaks out, Pakistan will destroy Israel from world map as the country falls under the range of its a Shaheen 3 missile.

