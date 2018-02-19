Big breaking news coming in, Pakistan violates the ceasefire at Uri sector. Heavy firing from both the sides is underway. It’s not the first time that Pakistan has violated the ceasefire. As per the latest information, 3 civilians got injured in the firing from both the sides of LoC. Indian army has admitted all injured to the hospital for medical treatment.

In an earlier incident in the Poonch area a few days ago, the Indian Army foiled an infiltration bid in along the Line of Control area of Jammu and Kashmir on late Sunday night. As per reports, the Border Action Team (BAT) had gunned down one unidentified infiltrator. However, in an attempt to foil the infiltration bid three jawans were said to severely injured and were later rushed to the nearby hospital for the treatment. As per reports, the Border Action Team (BAT) foiled an infiltration bid at Airforce station in Budhgam after they noticed a suspicious movement at 1725 hours close to the post 100m towards LoC.

In order to avoid the infiltration the forces, opened fire after an RPG was fired towards their post in Jammu and Kashmir. Reports suggested that three jawans sustained injuries after the RPG was fired. The incident took place after the unidentified person tried to enter the security zone of Budgam’s Air force station. Several warnings were issued after the deceased had crossed the security fence and came close to the perimeter wall. After the person ignored the continuous warnings, the forces opened fire at the individual. The forces later recovered one body and 4 RPGs from the spot.

