Pakistan violates ceasefire in Jammu and Kashmir: Pakistan troops fired mortars and used heavy guns including Howitzer 105 mm to target civilian areas in Poonch and Rajouri sector and it drew heavy retaliation from the Indian forces, an official said. Reports also said Indian firing inflicted heavy injury on the Pakistani side.

Pakistan violates ceasefire in Jammu and Kashmir: At least three civilians including a five-month-baby were killed in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district after Pakistani army shelled civilian areas and forward posts in five sectors along the LoC on Friday night, reports said. A woman and her two children were killed in Salotri village of Jhalas area in Krishna Ghati sector when a shell fired by Pakistan army exploded inside their house. Pakistan violated ceasefire along the LoC in Mendhar, Balakote and Krishna Ghati sectors and the shelling is still going on.

Lt Gen Ranbir Singh, Army Commander, Northern Command, accompanied by the White Knight Corps Commander, Lt Gen Paramjit Singh visited forward posts in Akhnoor Sector (J&K) to review the operational preparedness and the prevalent security situation.

A woman identified as Naseem Akhtar was injured in the firing in Mankote area of Poonch. Locals term this as ‘war-like situation’.

Soldiers of both India and Pakistan are trading heavy fire on the LoC in Poonch and Rajouri districts since the last eight days.

