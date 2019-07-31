Residents of Pakistan Wali Gali in Uttar Pradesh’s Greater Noida have urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to change the name of an area. The residents have alleged the area have been the victim of less development due to their colony name. The area which got its name after people came from Pakistan settled there during the partition.
The residents questioned the government for failing to develop the area for decades. They said that if their ancestors came from Pakistan it was not their fault as according to them they had settled there a long time ago.
Residents also alleged that their Aadhaar card also reads the same address. They questioned why they are being segregated in the name of Pakistan.
They, however, requested PM Narendra Modi and CM Yogi Adityanath to change the name of their locality and provide employment opportunities and basic amenities to them.
The colony, who houses around 60-70 families, also alleged that people living in nearby colonies also treated them badly as they feel neglected in their own country.
CM Yogi Adityanath had changed the names of several places in Uttar Pradesh. CM has a penchant for renaming places. The state government also proposed names for the places including Mughalsarai station as Deendayal Upadhyaya, Allahabad as Prayagraj, Ali Nagar as Arya Nagar and others.
During his tenure as the Gorakpur MP, Yogi Adiyanath changed the names of scores of places-Urdu Bazar as Hindi Bazar, Miya Bazar as Maya Bazar, Islampur as Ishwarpur, Lahaladpur as Alahaladpur and Humayun Nagar as Hanuman Nagar.