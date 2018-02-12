Addressing a media briefing on the recent terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K), Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday said that the terrorists belonged to Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), sponsored by Azhar Masood residing in Pakistan and deriving support from there-in. All the evidence collected have been compiled. Definitely, they will be given to Pakistan. Hitting out at Pakistan, the defence minister added that Pakistan will have to pay for this misadventure.

Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday addressed the press conference over the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) and said the terrorists belonged to Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), sponsored by Azhar Masood residing in Pakistan and deriving support from there-in. All the evidence collected have been compiled. Definitely, they will be given to Pakistan. Even after giving dossiers after dossiers Pakistan has not taken any action.” Nirmala Sitharaman further hitting out at Pakistan said that giving the evidence to Pak will be a continuous process. It will have to be proved over and over again that they are responsible. Pakistan will have to pay for this misadventure.”

Continuing with her press briefing on the recent terror attacks in the valley, Nirmala Sitharaman said, counter-terrorist operation in Sunjuwan were called off today at 10.30. However, the sanitisation operation is on. “6 fatal casualties, including a civilian, were cost by the terrorists. 3 terrorists have been eliminated. There were reports of 4 terrorists. The fourth terrorist must have been a guide and may not have entered the Camp area,” Nirmala Sitharaman further informed.

Giving the evidences to Pak will be a continuous process. It will have to be proved over and over again that they are responsible. Pakistan will have to pay for this misadventure: Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman pic.twitter.com/P4vYdVUGPv — ANI (@ANI) February 12, 2018

Meanwhile, concerned about the terror situation in the valley, Jammu and Kashmir state chief minister Mehbooba Mufti on Monday while speaking in the state assembly asserted on the importance of having dialogue to solve impending issue with Pakistan. Mehbooba Mufti said, “Establishing the importance of having dialogue to solve long impending issues, Mehbooba Mufti said, “We fought and won all wars against Pakistan but even now today there is no solution other than dialogue.” She further said, “till when will our jawans and civilians keep dying. Wonder what some media houses would have called Atalji if he took the bus to Lahore in today’s time and talked of dialogue.”