Pakistani intelligence agencies harass guests at Indian High Commission's Iftar: Anonymous persons called invitees from masked numbers and threatened them with dire consequences if they attended the Iftar party.

Indian High Commissioner to Pakistan Ajay Bisaria apologised to all the guests who were aggressively turned away from our Iftar yesterday.

Pakistani intelligence agencies harass guests at Indian High Commission’s Iftar: Pakistani intelligence agencies virtually laid siege on Hotel Serena and harassed hundreds of guests at Iftar party hosted by the Indian High Commission in Islamabad on Saturday. All the guests, who wanted to break their roza with the Indian High Commission, were forced to leave Hotel Serena after they were threatened by the Pakistan Intelligence agencies outside the hotel venue.

Reports said anonymous persons called invitees from masked numbers and threatened them with dire consequences if they attended the Iftar party. Indian High Commissioner to Pakistan Ajay Bisaria apologised to all the guests who were aggressively turned away from our Iftar yesterday. Unfortunately, many guests had to stand for almost an hour on the road in the searing heat. Bisaria condemned the intimidatory tactics used by Pakistani agencies to harass India and Indian High Commissioner to Pakistan. Bisaria said Pakistani agencies not only violated basic norms of diplomatic conduct and civilised behaviour but also they were counter-productive for bilateral relations.

Pakistan High Commission, New Delhi hosted Iftar dinner. Heavy contingents of Police & IB officials deployed outside Chancery compound. They harassed every invitee from entering High Commission premises. This is so cheap & shows how sincere Indian govt is towards peace. pic.twitter.com/Ch5ltxfi2P — Usama Qureshi (@UsamaQureshy) May 29, 2019

Meanwhile, the government of India has decided to raise the issue with Pakistan and if needed in the appropriate international forum to expose the double standards of the country. Indian High Commission had also invited Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan and other dignitaries to attend the iftar party.

After the Pulwama terror attack on the Indian Army convoy and Balakot air strike, the relationship between the two neighbours soured and an invitation to the SAARC nations for the swearing-in was not possible.

