A Pakistan helicopter violated the Indian airspace along the Line of Control in Poonch area of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday in a clear violation of mutual-agreed norms. According to various media reports, India security forces gave a befitting reply to the provocative action by firing at the Pakistani chopper. This comes months after a Pakistani chopper came within 300 metres of the Line of Control in the Pakistan-occupied territory near Poonch sector in Jammu and Kashmir. Reports say it was a civil helicopter.

According to the Indian Air Force’s official statement on the issue, the radar system detected the unidentified object around 12:00pm and anti-aircraft guns were fired by the Indian forces in retaliation soon after the airspace violation was reported. However, Pakistan in its official statement has said that airspace violation was accidental, not intentional.

It comes hours after External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj slammed Pakistan for nurturing terrorists in its territory at the 73rd edition of United Nations General Assembly. It also comes days after Home Minister Rajnath Singh hinted that Indian soldiers had hit back strongly at Pakistan in retaliatory action to the killing of a BSF jawan at the international border earlier this month.

BSF soldier Narendra Singh was shot and then his throat slit along the international border in Ramgarh sector of Jammu region on September 18.

Following which, the Indian government cancelled talks between External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj and his Pakistani counterpart Shah Mahmood Qureshi in New York on the sidelines of the 73rd edition of United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

#WATCH A Pakistani helicopter violated Indian airspace in Poonch sector of #JammuAndKashmir pic.twitter.com/O4QHxCf7CR — ANI (@ANI) September 30, 2018

