Pakistani delegations to attend Gujarat summit: For the first time since 2013, business delegations from Pakistan have been invited to Vibrant Gujarat Global Investor Summit (VGGIS), which is scheduled to begin on January 19 next year. The organisers have confirmed their participation for the biennial Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit. This is seen as a positive step towards improving diplomatic and trade relations between the two countries. At least seven delegations from various parts of Pakistan will be attending the summit. This year’s delegation from Pakistan will be the largest contingent ever from the country at the summit.

At the summit, Pakistan will be represented by two delegations from Faisalabad, and one each from Islamabad, Peshawar, Karachi, Punjab province and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Pakistan was among the 52 delegations representing commerce and trade bodies from various countries which have been invited to attend the event. They will also attend the Global Conclave of International Chambers, which is one of the events at the summit.

In 2013, a delegation from Karachi had arrived for the summit but they didn’t participate in the summit after the killing of two Indian soldiers in a ceasefire violation at the Mendhar sector of Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch on January 8. The Gujarat government organises the Global Conclave of International Chambers in association with industry bodies like the Gujarat Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

