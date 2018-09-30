Pakistan on Sunday said the violation of Indian airspace by a Pakistani chopper was accidental, according to various media reports. A white-colour Pakistani chopper entered into Indian side along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch of Jammu and Kashmir around 12:10pm.

Pakistan on Sunday said the violation of Indian airspace by a Pakistani chopper was accidental, according to various media reports. A white-colour Pakistani chopper entered into Indian side along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch of Jammu and Kashmir around 12:10pm on Sunday. The Indian forces gave a befitting reply to the provocative action by firing at Pakistani chopper using small weapons. The Indian Air Force said the radar system detected the unidentified object and anti-aircraft guns were fired by the Indian forces in retaliation soon after the airspace violation was reported.

The airspace violation comes amid tensions between Indian and Pakistan at the border and the United Nations. The incident of airspace violation has come a day after External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj addressed the 73rd edition of United Nations General Assembly and said Pakistan is skilled in promoting terrorism. In her fierce speech, the External Affairs Minister said Pakistan was glorying killers, in reference to Burhan Wani, but has turned a blind eye to the blood of innocents.

Pakistan in its speech at UNGA attacked RSS and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. They both openly advocate religious superiority of the Hindus, said the Pakistani diplomat.

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj and her counterpart Shah Mahmood Qureshi were supposed to meet in New York on the sidelines of 73rd sidelines of United Nations General Assembly. But the inhumane killing of a BSF jawan in the international border in Jammu and Kashmir earlier this month compelled the Indian government to cancel talks between both neighbouring countries.

However, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday hinted that Indian soldiers had hit back strongly at Pakistan in retaliatory action to the killing of a BSF jawan at the international border earlier this month.

