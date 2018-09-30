The helicopter that breached Indian airspace in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch on Sunday afternoon, was carrying the top official of Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir (PoK) Raja Farooq Haider Khan. In the afternoon it was reported that a white-colour Pakistani chopper entered into Indian side along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch, following which the Indian Army gave a befitting reply to the provocative action by firing at Pakistani chopper using small weapons.

The helicopter that breached Indian airspace in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch on Sunday afternoon, was carrying the top official of Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir (PoK) Raja Farooq Haider Khan. According to reports, a Pakistani helicopter crossed the LoC at 12:13 pm, following which the Indian Army fired at it with small weapons. Later it was the Pakistani media that started reported Haider Khan’s presence on the chopper, then the official confirmed the news.

“The Indian Army fired to show that Pakistan violated their airspace, but when the firing took place, we were within our own airspace,” Raja Farooq Haider Khan was quoted by Pakistani Media Aaj News as saying.

The violation comes months after a Pakistani helicopter was seen flying 300 metres from the LoC.

As per the norms recognised by both India and Pakistan helicopters are not supposed to come within one kilometre of the Line of Control or LoC, and fixed-wing aircraft within 10 km.

Earlier an infiltration bid was foiled by the Indian forces along the LoC in Tangdhar sector of Kupwara district. The Army said it responded strongly to the ceasefire violation and the infiltration attempt.

