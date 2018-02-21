As per army officials, A Pakistani military helicopter came up to 300 meters of the Line of Control (LoC) near Poonch sector in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday. As per the sources, the army troops were ready for any action while they were tracking the movement of the chopper.

A Pakistani military helicopter came up to 300 meters of the Line of Control (LoC) near Poonch sector in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday morning, but then returned as per the army officials. As per the sources, the army troops were ready for any action while they were tracking the movement of the chopper. There has been no news of firing from both of the sides. As per reports, the Pakistani chopper came 300 meters near the LoC between 9.45-10 am today and was in the area of Pallandri in Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK).

The incident has again given an invitation to the tension between the two countries. There have been repeated cases of ceasefire violation by Pakistani troops and constant shelling that is another reason of India’s tense border with Pakistan. The Pakistani sponsored militants, which has resulted in many deaths in India, has also become a major reason of concern for the Indian government. The sources have also assured the matter will be taken to the Pakistani side. Thus, the incident like these triggers a major concern on India’s tense border.

A few days back, Pakistan violated the ceasefire at Uri sector which took the lives of 3 civilians. There were reports of heavy firing took place from both the sides Line of Control (LoC). On February 19, an unknown man was killed by security forces when he tried to intrude into Budgam Air Force Station in Jammu and Kashmir. According to reports, the gun battle broke out in the Tantray Mohalla of Pattan’s Palhalan area a few days back, after which forces cordoned off the area and launched a massive search operation.

