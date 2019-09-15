A Pakistani mob on Sunday attacked a Hindu teacher in Sindh province's Ghotki city over allegations of using blasphemy remarks against the Holy Prophet. An FIR has also been registered.

Mob on Sunday attacked a Hindu teacher in Pakistan’s Sindh province after he was booked on charges of alleged blasphemy. The incident took place in Sindh’s Ghotki city. A video has gone viral on social media in which hundreds of protesters with sticks and other dangerous weapons in their hands attacked a school named Sindh Public School and desecrated a Hindu temple in the area.

Reports said the teacher has used derogatory remarks against the Holy Prophet. The mob has also attacked the houses of Hindu families. Later, the mob has blocked off roads in the area. The authorities have put strict restrictions in place and have shut down all the business units in the Ghotki city.

Reports said the incident has created a riot like situation in the city and the Hindu community is under a threat after the attack. The rioters which are said to be the supporters of extremists leader Mian Mithu are widely accused of involvement in the attack. Earlier, the group had been accused of forced conversion of Hindu women in the province.

Scores of activists have shared the video and images of Ghotki violence on social media. they have also appealed the Sindh government to protect the Hindu community in the city.

The situation in Ghotki, Sindh over the blasphemy accusations against a Hindu principal is getting out of control. Extremists have desecrated a temple, attacked homes of Hindu community members and blocked roads. Report and video via Shankar Meghwar pic.twitter.com/j6qca5qt2d — Bilal Farooqi (@bilalfqi) September 15, 2019

Police have confirmed the violence in the city. Additional IGP Jamil Ahmed tweeted: Yes we are trying to deal with a serious situation in a cool, calculated, impartial and professional manner. Moderate and educated sections of society must fully support our earnest efforts to do justice and maintain peace in Ghotki, please.

Meanwhile, an FIR has been registered under section 295-C of the Pakistan Penal Code against the accused teacher after one of the student’s father lodged a complaint against him for using derogatory remarks against the Holy Prophet.

Yes we are trying to deal with a serious situation in a cool, calculated, impartial and professional manner. Moderate and educated sections of society must fully support our earnest efforts to do justice and maintain peace in Ghotki, please https://t.co/6beA0dgtCx — Addl IGP Dr Jamil Ahmed (@jahmed95) September 15, 2019

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App