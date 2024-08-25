Pakistani Suspect Apprehended In Barmer, ‘Dry Run’ Possibility Being Considered

On Sunday, the Border Security Force (BSF) and local police have apprehended a suspected Pakistani national in Rajasthan’s Barmer.

The suspect identified as Jagsi Koli, claims to be from Aakli village in Kharodi district. He was arrested at the Naya Taal border post in the Sedwa police station area.

How Did He Enter India?

As per people, he entered India during the night of August 24-25. The BSF discovered his footprints during routine patrolling, which led to a search operation and his subsequent arrest in Jadpa village, which comes under the area of Sedwa police station.

Confirming his arrest, Circle Officer in Chohtan Kritika Yadav revealed, that they are awaiting a detailed report from the BSF before proceeding with a formal case. Currently, the suspect is being questioned by border security force.

Meanwhile, as the Prime Minister is visiting the region, this incident is raising concerns about a potential security breach, particularly with the existing border fencing.

Security experts are considering the possibility of a ‘dry run’—a method used by Pakistani agencies to test border security and identify vulnerable points for potential intrusions.

