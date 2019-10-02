Once Jammu and Kashmir progress, Pakistan's plans against the state will come to naught, said External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar while addressing to a top US think tank in Washington. He pointed out that the ongoing suspension in the Kashmir valley is aimed at preventing the misuse of social media and the internet for mobilizing the anti-Indian forces.

Once devolopment progresses in the Jammu and Kashmir, Pakistan’s plans of over 70 years will collapse, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said to a top United States think tank on Tuesday in Washington. The External Affairs Minister also asserted that the ongoing suspension in the Kashmir valley is to prevent the misuse of social media and the internet for manipulating the common people, mobilizing and radicalizing the anti-Indian activities in the state. He said the move has been taken to safeguard the security of the Kashmiri people and to ensure that no casualties happen during the tense situation of the development phase.

While giving is major foreign policy speech at the Centre for Strategic and International Studies, a top American think-tank, Jaishankar made the remarks saying that when India will manage to get development in the Jammu and Kashmir, Pak’s plans against the valley will come to naught. He added there are massive risks of unexpected reactions when one changes the status quo on anything in a substantial way.

Last month, Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Satya Pal Malik said, when the central government will be able to take Jammu and Kashmir to the path of development, all the PoK residents, who are facing the worst situations under Pakistan’s occupation, will race towards the Indian government. The question to the MEA S Jaishankar pertained to the recent changes made by the Modi government, where it abrogated the special status of Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir. Jaishankar talked about the risks involved in the decision, as he said scrapping Article 370 was not an easy task and the challenge was to ensure the security of the common people of the state.

